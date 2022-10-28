Disney debuts plus-sized protagonist

In making a fortune marketing cartoons to girls, Disney racked up criticism about its messaging to those who grew up with their films. Snow White, Cinderella, and The Little Mermaid now offer nostalgic indulgence to adult fans, but Disney's traditionally boy-crazy, helpless women were mostly subjected to the strict beauty standards of the classic "perfectly thin" Disney princess.

In recent years, Disney sought to fix this with films like Brave, Frozen, and Moana, and its latest moves on to body positivity. In the video linked above, you can watch the trailer for a host of new animated short films on Disney Plus, including one called Reflect about a plus-sized ballerina.