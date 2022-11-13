These trees have all been struck by lightning and exploded from the inside. When a tree is struck by lightning, its insides become extremely hot and pressurized. "Along the path of the strike, sap boils, steam is generated and cells explode in the wood, leading to strips of wood and bark peeling or being blown off the tree." I do feel sorry for these wounded trees, but their glowing red interiors make a fascinating series of photos.
These lightening-struck trees exploded from the inside
