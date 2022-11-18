Gentleman pleads guilty for tattooing minor… at McDonald's.

Brandon Presha, 29, pled guilty to charges that he tattooed a minor while seated in the dining room of a McDonald's in Laurens, South Carolina. The judge was not loving it, and sentenced Presha to 18 months of supervised probation, 30 hours of community service, and court costs. No word on whether Presha and/or the tattoo recipient were employees of McDonald's, but a woman who recorded video of the activity (below) said that the two were "out here doing tattoos instead of getting food orders out." From The Smoking Gun:

He was sentenced to nine months in custody, but a judge suspended execution of that jail term in favor of 18 months of probation supervision.

Presha was also ordered to perform 30 hours of community service and pay fines and court costs of around $300.

Police learned of the McTattooing after a female customer–frustrated by a Friday night backup in the drive-thru line–peered into the restaurant and spotted Presha applying a tattoo to the minor's arm. The woman recorded Presha in action, and the video clip was subsequently sent to cops.