TerribleMaps, on Twitter and Instagram, collects maps "with a pinch of humour." Above, a chart for sailing in a straight line from England to France.

World map according to fish pic.twitter.com/4Gd8A0q2RF — Terrible Maps (@TerribleMaps) November 26, 2022

Check out this "world map according to fish" (which one commenter pointed out does not seem to account for river fish). Or this "World map in Nandos sauces. Inaccuracies due to condimental shift." Terrible Maps also often retweets from Amazing Maps @amazingmap, like this image of Antarctica without ice.