The BBC series The Detectorists has released a special single episode/movie in December 2022, now streaming on Acorn. Mackenzie Crook (Pirates of the Caribbean) and Toby Jones (The Hunger Games) return as a pair of metal detecting chums as they search the British countryside for historic treasures. Five years after their biggest "find" of cold coins they must start all over again to save the hobbyists' clubhouse. Have they found something even more historic and valuable this time?
Found again: BBC's The Detectorists
