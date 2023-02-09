EA's mysterious Iron Man game starts production

After the release of its much-lauded remake of Dead Space, EA Motive is putting nose to grindstone once more. According to a recent Reddit AMA, Motive's Iron Man video game — first announced almost six months ago — is officially underway.

We still don't actually know much about it beyond a single vague teaser image, but between the recent Spider-Man games and the criminally underappreciated Guardians of the Galaxy game, Marvel has had a bit of a hot streak with their forays into gaming lately. If this as-of-yet untitled game can capture the feeling of taking to the skies as Iron Man half as convincingly as Marvel's Spider-Man portrayed zipping around between the skyscrapers of Manhattan, it'll be one to look forward to.