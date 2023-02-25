Ever wondered what the breakfast routine of a mad scientist looks like? From Joseph's Machines: a breakfast feeding machine that uses a conveyor belt and kooky moving parts to feed the user a delicious 5 course breakfast. Before the machine begins feeding the breakfast, a rubber hand slaps the user awake for mealtime.

I chuckled at the metal bar which aggressively moves a piece of avocado toast back and forth (You must eat it very fast!). The coffee segment of the machine is too cool. A tiny plastic hand pours oat milk into a cup of coffee, which then moves up the conveyor belt and slowly tilts into the user's mouth. This is just the beginning of the shenanigans: the rest of the video is a wild ride, and includes a blender that gets a hole drilled into its side.