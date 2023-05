Gongylus Gongylodes, the Wandering Violin Mantis, is one fascinating-looking creature. According to Keeping Insects, this beautiful meat-eating bug has top notch insect-catching skills, and can grab a fly right out of the air. I love this bug's whimsical sounding name, "Wandering Violin Mantis", as well as the juxtaposition between its bulky body parts and super thin, dainty legs.