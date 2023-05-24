Landlord torched his apartment building while blaring "We Didn't Start the Fire"

Duluth, Minnesota landlord Travis Carlson, 37, was arrested and charged with first-degree arson for setting his apartment building on fire. As he torched the place, he was apparently blaring Billy Joel's "We Didn't Start the Fire" on his stereo. It's an odd song choice because, well, he did start the fire.

From CBS News:



The downstairs tenant says they woke up to their landlord, identified as Carlson, "smashing glass and breaking things" for about 20 minutes, according to the complaint. Carlson then knocked on the downstairs tenant's apartment, telling the tenant that "the house is on fire."

A neighbor also told officers that they saw Carlson under his truck with gas cans, going in and out of the house. An investigation revealed a drilled hole in his truck's gas tank with lids to gas cans laying around the truck.