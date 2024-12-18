Jeff Probst and Exploding Kittens collaborating on a game

Survivor, the show that spawned so many imitators, now somehow airing season 47, and Exploding Kittens, the prolific party game spin-off of the fantastic comic site the Oatmeal, have teamed up for a new game. The game has a mouthful of a name, Exploding Kittens Survivor: The Tribe Has Spoken- The only Official Card Game for Survivor Fans. Details on the actual gameplay are lacking in the description.

Survivor™: The Tribe Has Spoken™ is the only official Survivor™ card game. This party game is the closest you can get to competing on the island without leaving your living room. You'll collect advantages, find hidden Immunity Idols, form secret alliances, and vote out other players to become the sole survivor. Designed by Jeff Probst, this thrilling family game is perfect for adults, teens, kids, Survivor™ superfans, and newbies alike!

If I had to hazard a guess, I would expect it to be a generic social deduction/bluffing game with some Survivor elements tacked on. If you want to lie to your friends and family and throw them off a virtual island, the game is available for pre-order from Amazon and Target. However, the game doesn't ship until January, so it will not help you with your holiday shopping.

I highly recommend Throw, Throw, Avocado, a game from Exploding Kittens, if you are looking for a game that will arrive in time for gift-giving. In it, you throw a foam avocado at your friends. If you insist on a social deduction game because you hate your friends, buy The Resistance.

