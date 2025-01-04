MouseGoggles are tiny VR headset for mice

Tiny VR headsets called MouseGoggles give researchers a powerful tool for neuroscience research using mice.

Researchers at Cornell University studying neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's need the mice in their experiments to experience a fully immersive environment. Creating virtual reality for mice in the past required relatively large, costly setups, but now the mice wear MouseGoggles.

The mouse-sized VR rig runs off a single Raspberry Pi and uses the open-source game engine Godot. The headset also uses store-bought components like smartwatch displays, making it an extremely cost-effective setup compared to the larger panoramic screens commonly used.

The hacker-inspired headsets even perform better than traditional VR setups with large displays, according to lead author Matthew Isaacson,

"When we tried this kind of a test in the typical VR setup with big screens, the mice did not react at all," Isaacson said. "But almost every single mouse, the first time they see it with the goggles, they jump. They have a huge startle reaction. They really did seem to think they were getting attacked by a looming predator." Cornell Chronicle

I know this is unlikely, but I like to think that the researchers reward the mice with something fun after scaring them, like the mouse equivalent of Beat Saber.

