1890s pencil sharpener looks better and works faster than modern models

This pencil sharpener from the 1890s looks like it works better than any of the sharpeners I own. Finding the right pencil sharpener has been a lifelong struggle for me. As someone who enjoys sketching, I need to be able to re-sharpen my pencil often, but it's difficult for me to find a sharpener that lasts a long time, and doesn't snap the lead off the pencil. I've resorted to using a knife to sharpen my pencils, but it takes a lot more work than a simple, high quality sharpener.

The pencil sharpener from the 1890s in this video looks like it still works perfectly. It looks far better than the sharpeners sold at office supply stores today. It also looks like a lot of fun to use.

To use this antique sharpener, one must insert the pencil into a wooden slot that holds it in place. Next, you slide the wooden slot with the pencil inside along a bar, which runs it over a long file. Instead of being sharpened with a blade, it is filed down into a sharp point. It got the job done much faster than any sharpener I've used. I need this!

