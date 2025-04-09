Box beds were the secret of medieval warmth and privacy

In the Middle Ages, people often slept in box beds. These fully enclosed beds were enclosed inside of a wooden box with a door that could shut to fully close off the sleeper from the outside world. Box beds were common amognst people across various social classes.

These beds were typically made of wood and were often raised off the ground. They had high sides and a canopy or lid. Most box beds had doors or curtains that could be closed to provide privacy. Over time, the box bed evolved to have more refined headboards and footboards, which eventually influenced the design of modern bed frames.

The most important feature of a box bed was that it kept the sleeper warm at night by insulating them in a small space with their body heat. Back in the middle ages, many houses were freezing at night, so box beds were a must-have. Not only did they provide heat, but also privacy. They look so cozy and fun to sleep inside of.

