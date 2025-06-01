Season 3 of Squid Game announced with spooky new trailer

Back when Season 2 of Squid Game was first announced, I contested that it was an unnecessary addition to an effective, self-contained story. Now that Season 3 has been announced, I maintain this assertion and ask you to remember that I'm right about everything all the time. Although teased right at the end of Season 2, it's taken a while for Season 3 to finally manifest — but manifest it has, with a planned release date on June 27th.

One of the main complaints levied against Season 2 was that it was, in fact, half a season, composed largely of setup and ending on a cliffhanger while leaving most of its threads dangling. In a sense, Season 3 is more like Season 2.5 — and while it'll no doubt contain more colorful carnage and more twisted games, I sincerely hope it manages to make the previous season's choices look better in retrospect.