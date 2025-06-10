Watch 10,000 PSI pressure washer slice through fruit like butter

Watch a high pressure washer (10,000 PSI) vs various fruits. Spoiler alert: the pressure washer wins. See a banana, watermelon, apple, and more get chopped into pieces by the washer.

Not only does the pressure washer slice the fruit into pieces, but it does it almost as smoothly as a knife would. If you can't find a knife and need to make a fruit salad, this is a pretty good alternate fruit-chopping method.

Let this video be a safety PSA when it comes to high pressure washers. Many people end up in the ER every year due to pressure washer accidents. Don't end up like the apples and melon in this video, and make sure to stay away from the stream of any high pressure washer.