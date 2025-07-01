Apple plans first-ever budget MacBook using iPhone processor technology

Apple makes quality laptops, though they're largely user-unrepairable. Their custom silicon delivers powerful, energy-efficient performance. The MacBook Air and MacBook Pro designs remain consistent because they work well—yes, even the controversial notch beats having thicker bezels. These laptops feature stunning displays, and for an additional $150, you can upgrade to micro-etched glass that's viewable in direct sunlight.

The main drawback? Cost. Apple's cheapest laptop, the base MacBook Air, starts at nearly $1,000 — and that's before adding their extended warranty.

This pricing landscape may shift soon. According to MacRumors, Apple is developing a significantly cheaper laptop powered by the same A18 chipset found in current iPhones.

From MacRumors:

Apple is planning to launch a low-cost MacBook powered by an iPhone chip, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In an article published on X, Kuo explained that the device will feature a 13-inch display and the A18 Pro chip, making it the first Mac powered by an ‌iPhone‌ chip. The A18 Pro chip debuted in the iPhone 16 Pro last year. To date, all Apple silicon Macs have contained M-series chips, which offer higher core counts, support for larger amounts of memory, and better external display support.

The rumored laptops will reportedly come in multiple colors— nerdy fashionistas take note. If accurate, these new models could arrive by late 2025 or early 2026.