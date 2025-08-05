USDA uses Marriage Story screaming match to scare wolves in Yellowstone

Been through a recent breakup, divorce, or separation? Maybe don't watch Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story. It's an award-winning flick about the scorched earth end of a long-term relationship. It's hella good. But it can be hard on your thinky-feely bits if you're recovering from a deep emotional wound. Oh, and if you're a wolf, you'll want to avoid it too. There's this fraught scene, featuring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, that the United States Department of Agriculture has been using to scare the shit out of your furry, four-legged relations:

According to The Wall Street Journal (subscription required), the USDA has been blasting the audio from the actors' on-screen throwdown to frighten off the growing wolf population in Yellowstone National Park.

Back in the day, wolves in the Yellowstone area were hunted to regional extinction in an attempt to keep them from noshing on local cattle. As soon as the wolves disappeared, the elk and coyote population in the area boomed, as their main predator was no longer there to munch on them. After many sighs and rubbings of foreheads, it was decided, back in 1995, that wolves should be reintroduced to Yellowstone to keep the elk population in check. This, of course, meant that there would once again be wolves willing to try a taste of the occasional cow or come a little too close to our civilization. Enter the howling nuptial rage of The Black Widow and Kylo Ren. To scare the wolves away from places humans would rather not see them, government employees have been flying drones with speakers mounted on them. The wolves are chased away, with the Driver and Johansson's donnybrook at full volume.

Just for variety, the folks from the USDA also occasionally blast AC/DC at the wolves, because you don't want your apex predators going without the finer things in life.