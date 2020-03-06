Ecce tympanista

\_^◉ᴥ◉^_/
\_^◉ᴥ◉^_/
It was the early 1980s; MTV was in its infancy, the New Music scene was beginning to hit national airwaves, and Josie Cotton was having a moment. She had an international hit with the infamous Johnny Are You Queer (decried by some as homophobic and banned in Amsterdam, but also simultaneously embraced as an anthem […]
When you go to Radiooooo you see a map of the world. You click on any country on the map, and select a decade beginning with 1900. It will start playing music from that country and decade. I love it! You can also register to post songs that are not yet in the database.
Iggy Pop’s “We Are the People” is based on a poem penned in 1970 by his old friend, the great Lou Reed. About the poem, Pop told the BBC back in September, “My God, this is the country today as I understand it, or at least one legitimate portrayal of the country today.” Last week, […]
What falls under the heading of digital marketing these days? Well, frankly…a heck of a lot. Once you start factoring in everything from search engines and social media to emails and the vast network of websites out there and before you know it, it’s easy for new digital media creators to get overwhelmed quickly. But […]
Playlists, podcasts, audiobooks, IGTV vids—you consume it all. You’d just as soon miss the train and be late for work than commute without your headphones, but what your audio experience is lacking is comfort. Whether it’s obnoxious wires that are always tangled and somehow simultaneously too short and too long or annoying earbuds that fall […]
Bug bounties are making some hackers rich — and the companies they’re hacking are more than happy to pay them. More than 600,000 white hat hackers are members of the bug bounty site HackerOne, a community connecting those hackers with companies paying them to find security holes in their vital digital systems. And it’s working. […]