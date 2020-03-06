Watch: Wild hyperreal Hot Wheels and Matchbox car race video complete with announcers

I prefer this to the real thing. The cartoon fun is infectious and, well, nobody dies.
More thrills at 3Dbotmaker, home to 1:64 Diecast Sports Action Racing!
(Jalopnik)
Matt Reeves, director of The Batman, just tweeted images of the new Batmobile and it looks like a souped-up 1970s muscle car. Less military, more Mopar. Nice ride, Bruce.
Very few people enjoy the process of buying a new or used car from a dealer. (“Let me check with my sales manager.” “How much can you afford per month? I’ll make it work.”) But while those tactics are obvious and annoying, some dealers will run schemes that are downright illegal just to close the […]
The annual Geneva International Motor Show is a huge deal in the auto world where all the carmakers show off their new vehicles to the world. Due to Covid-19 concerns, the Swiss government banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people, leading to the last-minute cancellation of the Motor Show. Auto photographer GF Williams showed up […]
