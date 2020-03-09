These triangular blobs roll like wheels

I posted about Reuleaux Triangles in 2017, and here's another video about them. Like a circle, a Reuleaux Triangle is a shape with constant width. In other words, you can rotate a reuleaux triangle in a square with all four sides touching. In this video the Action Lab Man demonstrates Reuleaux Triangles and explains why they aren't good as wheels - they don't have a fixed center of rotation like a circle does.
