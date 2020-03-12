/ Mark Frauenfelder / 9:20 am Thu Mar 12, 2020

Look how much Boston Dynamics' bipedal robots have improved in 10 years

10 Years Of Progress In The Boston Dynamics Robotics from r/nextfuckinglevel

On the left, a tethered robot from 2009 hobbles on a treadmill. On the right, an untethered 2019 version agiley bounds over a pyramid of crates.

Image: Reddit