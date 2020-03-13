Optical illusion demonstrates how your brain sometimes makes the wrong choice

In this segment of Curiosity Show we are presented with an illusion involving two playing cards. In just a couple of minutes we get an entertaining lesson in art history, perspective, and vision.

