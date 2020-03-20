Brak performs Don't Touch Me

Anthony Hopkins performing Chopin for the benefit of his cat, Niblo View this post on Instagram Niblo is making sure I stay healthy and demands I entertain him in exchange… cats 🤷🏼‍♂️ A post shared by Anthony Hopkins (@anthonyhopkins) on Mar 18, 2020 at 10:20am PDT Sir Anthony is in self-isolation, but keeping his (and his cat’s) spirits up during the pandemic by hitting the keys. […] READ THE REST

Paul K, songwriter and guitarist, RIP The Blue Sun (remastered) by Paul K & The Weathermen Paul Kopasz, the Lexington, Kentucky-based songwriter/guitarist best known as the leader of Paul K. and The Weatherman died this week. During the late 1980s and early 1990s in Cincinnati, Ohio, I had the fortune of catching Paul K’s inimitable amplified post-punk blues several times and […] READ THE REST

Rediscovering the lost art of deep listening to music Think of all of the real-world pleasures of the past we might rediscover while we weather Coronapocalypse 2020. Like “deep listening” to music. Clear your schedule for the next three hours. Choose three full albums, whether from your collection or your streaming service of choice. Put them in an ordered queue as though you were […] READ THE REST

