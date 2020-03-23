/ Rob Beschizza / 8:57 am Mon Mar 23, 2020

Pink Fluffy Unicorns Dancing on Rainbows forever

The correct procedure is to have two of these open and playing simultaneously, offset from one another but equally loud, both completely lost in a vast ocean of tabs, while trying to read an article about the British Prime Minister's top aide cluelessly suggesting that "herd immunity" would save Britain and "if a few pensioners die then so be it." It won't; they will; but the unicorns are still dancing. [via]