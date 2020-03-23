Pink Fluffy Unicorns Dancing on Rainbows forever

of course the whole herd immunity bollocks was Dom Cummings. of *course* it was. pic.twitter.com/XuK85UnI6G

The correct procedure is to have two of these open and playing simultaneously, offset from one another but equally loud, both completely lost in a vast ocean of tabs, while trying to read an article about the British Prime Minister's top aide cluelessly suggesting that "herd immunity" would save Britain and "if a few pensioners die then so be it." It won't; they will; but the unicorns are still dancing. [ via ]

