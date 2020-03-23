/ Mark Frauenfelder / 9:27 am Mon Mar 23, 2020

Why you probably shouldn't buy a radioactive pen

Big Clive ordered a product on eBay called a "ZPE Quantum Value Nano Wand Zero Point Energy Pen PU Pouch 2200+ Healing Power" for $13. What he got was a small metal wand in a fake leather pouch. He tested it with his geiger counter and found it to be "significantly radioactive." He says, "There's a certain irony when something is being sold as a way to protect yourself from harmful mobile phone radiation, when the device itself emits much more harmful radiation."