Why you probably shouldn't buy a radioactive pen

Big Clive ordered a product on eBay called a "ZPE Quantum Value Nano Wand Zero Point Energy Pen PU Pouch 2200+ Healing Power" for $13. What he got was a small metal wand in a fake leather pouch. He tested it with his geiger counter and found it to be "significantly radioactive." He says, "There's a certain irony when something is being sold as a way to protect yourself from harmful mobile phone radiation, when the device itself emits much more harmful radiation."

