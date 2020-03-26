Corvid vs cat

Crows being trained to pick up trash at French park You can befriend crows and, apparently, also train them to pick up trash by rewarding them with food. The Guardian: Six crows trained to pick up cigarette ends and rubbish will be put to work next week at a French historical theme park, according to its president. “The goal is not just to clear up, […] READ THE REST

Crows hold "funerals" for their dead and this very weird experiment revealed why According to researcher Kaeli Swift of the University of Washington’s Avian Conservation Laboratory, crows hold “funerals.” When they see a corpse of their own kind they gather together and squawk loudly. To determine what they may be doing, Swift displayed a taxidermied dead crow to other crows. On some days though, she wore a creepy […] READ THE REST

How to befriend your neighborhood crows Befriending crows doesn’t appeal to me much. Their dark and ominous ways freak me out a little. My neighborhood murder (which really says all you need to know, doesn’t it?) perch in the tree outside my front door for hours at a time, squawking loudly, presumably at my indoor tabby cat who’s imprisoned behind the front […] READ THE REST

