A webcomic explainer on how the census deals with digital privacy

The original source includes some other great resources on differential privacy, but since the comic itself is made available under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License , we've re-posted it here in full.

Journalist's Resource published this great comic by Josh Neufeld, explaining the basic concepts behind differential privacy , the data collection method used to prevent bad actors from de-anonymizing the information gleaned from the 2020 Census .

