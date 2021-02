People need InfoSec tips.

People want TikTok-style Sea Shanties.

So Rachel Tobac of Social Proof Security gave the people what they want: a TikTok-style sea shanty about infosec.

To reach the ~youth~ we're going to have to make infosec sea shanties, aren't we? Guess so!

Behold the tale of kid who reuses their passwords & ends up pwn'd, then learns how to stay safe. We're on a mission to encourage unique passwords stored in a password manager with MFA on. pic.twitter.com/QDL9cjUOiC — Rachel Tobac (@RachelTobac) January 22, 2021

And of course, it's already been remixed as an electro shanty:

If you liked the infosec sea shanty and wanted a version you could break it down to then please enjoy the infosec password security *electro-shanty* remix by @RawrMusique. Same password reuse shanty tale, same takeaway message — this time with beat drops lol⚡️🧜‍♀️👩‍🎤 pic.twitter.com/zFoyQX1LvZ — Rachel Tobac (@RachelTobac) January 25, 2021

And a metal song:

Image: Public Domain via Scott Sturkol / US Defense Logistics Agency