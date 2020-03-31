/ Rob Beschizza / 7:35 am Tue Mar 31, 2020

Where's my Juul

Full Tac and Lil' Mariko's Where's My Juul is a funny song and video from the before time, going viral again due to its thematic relevance to people slowly going bonkers at home. The tiktok lipsync below by Maile Hammahz is fab; probably best not to watch late at night.

@themailehammahz

Watch till the end 😳 this took 6 hours ⚠️FLASHING LIGHTS + FAKE BLOOD⚠️ ##hawaii ##foryou ##fyp ##sfx

♬ Where's My Juul?? - Full Tac (feat. Lil Mariko)