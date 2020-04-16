/ Rob Beschizza / 8:20 am Thu Apr 16, 2020

Custom keyboard replicates Photoshop toolbar

Input Magazine's Mehreen Kasana reports on a Ukrainian designer's custom keyboard, which turns Photoshop's toolbar into a mechanical masterpiece of bland yet slightly weird design.

Playing around with brightness, contrast or any other function is a breeze when you don't have to mess about with on-screen icons. And undoing things with a single button press certainly beats having to hit CTRL + Z. You can also use the number pad to open or save files.

Whichever keyboard you choose, you can get it in one of three colors: black, white, or metallic. You'll just need to wait around three weeks for delivery. But considering how much time you'll save in the long-run, that's a small price to pay. Besides, we hear that patience is a virtue.


Yours for $200 at Etsy.