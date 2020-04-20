/ Thom Dunn / 6:30 am Mon Apr 20, 2020

Spanish nuns playing basketball in quarantine

The nuns at the San Leandro convent in Seville, Spain have been very busy making masks as part of their charity work. But it's important to stay in shape in quarantine — plus, everyone deserves a break from sometimes. So naturally, they converted the 13th century courtyard into a different kind of court.

Just watch out for those Hail Mary shots.

 