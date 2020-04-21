/ Futility Closet / 8:49 am Tue Apr 21, 2020

Henry Ford built a Midwestern-style town in the Amazon

In 1927, Henry Ford decided to build a plantation in the Amazon to supply rubber for his auto company. The result was Fordlandia, an incongruous Midwestern-style town in the tropical rainforest. In this week's episode of the Futility Closet podcast we'll describe the checkered history of Ford's curious project -- and what it revealed about his vision of society.

We'll also consider some lifesaving seagulls and puzzle over a false alarm.

