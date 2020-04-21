Museum issues curatorial challenge: Show us your creepiest objects -- museums bring the creepy

The Yorkshire Museum is issuing "curator battles" to to other museums. Their first salvo is #CreepiestObject. Yup, these and others in the thread, are pretty damn creepy.
[H/t Stacie Votaw]
Image: Screengrab
The Tate Modern has installed a massive Andy Warhol retrospective exhibition. Unfortunately nobody is allowed in to see it. In this video, Tate curators Gregor Muir and Fiontán Moran take us through the exhibit and “discuss Warhol through the lens of the immigrant story, his LGBTQI identity and concerns with death and religion.”
Last night some asshole smashed a glass door at the Singer Laren museum near Amsterdam and stole Vincent van Gogh’s oil painting “The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring 1884.” The museum has been closed due to COVID-19. From the Associated Press: The value of the (10″ x 22″) work, which was on loan from […]
The Smithsonian Institution has just released 2.8 million images (2D and 3D) into the public domain via a new Smithsonian Open Access online platform where anyone can browse and download high-res files. And then reuse them! Or remix them! For whatever! For free! From Smithsonian: Featuring data and material from all 19 Smithsonian museums, nine […]
