Museum issues curatorial challenge: Show us your creepiest objects -- museums bring the creepy

GUYS we know we have already won. This severed lower leg by Kerry Jameson has sprouted its own legs and a rather beastly head. @COCAYork #RethinkCeramics pic.twitter.com/Ip84aNacUX

Thanks for thinking of us @HottyCouture and wow, will we be having nightmares tonight with all these #CreepiestObject |s ! Here is the one we just can't hide from you, one of our many creepy gems – our Plague Mask (1650/1750)! #curatorbattle pic.twitter.com/JrMjqAJSIM

The Yorkshire Museum is issuing "curator battles" to to other museums. Their first salvo is #CreepiestObject . Yup, these and others in the thread, are pretty damn creepy.

Video tour of the Andy Warhol retrospective at the Tate Modern The Tate Modern has installed a massive Andy Warhol retrospective exhibition. Unfortunately nobody is allowed in to see it. In this video, Tate curators Gregor Muir and Fiontán Moran take us through the exhibit and “discuss Warhol through the lens of the immigrant story, his LGBTQI identity and concerns with death and religion.” READ THE REST

Van Gogh swiped last night during museum smash-and-grab Last night some asshole smashed a glass door at the Singer Laren museum near Amsterdam and stole Vincent van Gogh’s oil painting “The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring 1884.” The museum has been closed due to COVID-19. From the Associated Press: The value of the (10″ x 22″) work, which was on loan from […] READ THE REST

The Smithsonian just released 2.8 million images into the public domain The Smithsonian Institution has just released 2.8 million images (2D and 3D) into the public domain via a new Smithsonian Open Access online platform where anyone can browse and download high-res files. And then reuse them! Or remix them! For whatever! For free! From Smithsonian: Featuring data and material from all 19 Smithsonian museums, nine […] READ THE REST

Is your home office giving you carpal tunnel? This ergonomic mouse can help fix that As many of us all settle into our new home office situations, there’s a distinct possibility this could be the new status quo for quite some time. A bad chair or a less than ergonomically supportive posture might have been passable when you sat at your home office desk for an hour or two here […] READ THE REST

Want to create your own Fortnite? This $15 training course can make it happen If you’ve always wanted to try your hand at designing your own video game, there’s a pretty intimidating learning curve ahead. With so many different languages, platforms and philosophies in play, it’s tough for first-timers to get a real sense of what they should tackle first. Instead of letting all that uncertainty slow you down, […] READ THE REST