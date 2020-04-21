/ Gareth Branwyn / 3:38 pm Tue Apr 21, 2020

Museum issues curatorial challenge: Show us your creepiest objects -- museums bring the creepy

The Yorkshire Museum is issuing "curator battles" to to other museums. Their first salvo is #CreepiestObject. Yup, these and others in the thread, are pretty damn creepy.

[H/t Stacie Votaw]

Image: Screengrab