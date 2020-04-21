Very fun videoconference fight film from a school for stunt performers

Campus Univers Cascades (CUC) is a French school for stunt performers for film and live experiences. The coaches and students created this wonderful video titled "Fightcovid CUC."
Campus Univers Cascades (CUC) is a French school for stunt performers for film and live experiences. The coaches and students created this wonderful video titled "Fightcovid CUC."
“So how were they? Not bad. Some of them were kind of dry, but for the most part they tasted how you’d expect.”
“They want us to where a face mask??? I DONT THANK SO.” “I’m not gonna be ruled by common sense precautions to keep everyone safe and healthy!” Brent Terhune does a very good Southern Redneck Guy Who Watches Fox News, and he’s recently taken on the MAGA/White Nationalist/???? types gathering in weird astroturfy rallies around […]
Reporting TV news from home can make for a much more colorful broadcast.
If you’ve always wanted to try your hand at designing your own video game, there’s a pretty intimidating learning curve ahead. With so many different languages, platforms and philosophies in play, it’s tough for first-timers to get a real sense of what they should tackle first. Instead of letting all that uncertainty slow you down, […]
Even if you’ve been using Microsoft Office for decades, you know there’s more. And for every insider trick or time-saving tip you’ve picked up over the years, you can be sure there is a veritable fountain of execution and efficiency gems that you never knew existed in these battle-tested core productivity apps. We all know […]
Your “work routine” is likely in shambles. Between working from home and all that entails and the broken habits you built before while heading into the office every day, your work rhythm probably looks a lot different than it did two months ago. So if you’re already making changes, it might be time to consider […]