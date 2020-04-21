Why this sliding tile puzzle arrangement is impossible

You are probably familiar with these little tile slide puzzles with 15 tiles that slide around in a 4 x 4 grid. The object is to slide the tiles around so that the tiles marked 1 through 15 are arranged in numerical order. The card that comes with the puzzle shows a number of different ways to arrange the numbers, including arranging the tiles in reverse numerical order. In this episode of Numberphile we learned why this particular arrangement is impossible.

The wonderful history of Troll Dolls To mark last week’s release of the new Trolls World Tour movie, Smithsonian’s Michelle Delgado tells the origin story of Troll Dolls, from their birth following World War II their modern day big screen revival. The tale begins in Gjøl, Denmark, home to baker Thomas Dam (1915-1989) who could no longer work when the local […] READ THE REST

Art Director dice The Pocket Art Director II offers even better advice than the 2014 original, “conveying a fresh perspective to accurately address the context and vigor of today’s commercial arts professional.” In a world where there are too many options and too many things to worry about, this makes life simple. And right now, no-one has to […] READ THE REST

A prototype toy line for the X-rated epic film disaster Caligula (1979)... April Fool's! (Yes, this is an April Fool’s joke.) In 1979, Penthouse founder Bob Guccione produced a big budget feature film about the Roman emperor Caligula starring Maclolm McDowell, Teresa Ann Savoy, Helen Mirren, Peter O’Toole, and John Gielgud. Scripted by Gore Vidal and filled with graphic sex and violence, it was a critical and box office […] READ THE REST

Want to create your own Fortnite? This $15 training course can make it happen If you’ve always wanted to try your hand at designing your own video game, there’s a pretty intimidating learning curve ahead. With so many different languages, platforms and philosophies in play, it’s tough for first-timers to get a real sense of what they should tackle first. Instead of letting all that uncertainty slow you down, […] READ THE REST

Here’s the key to unlocking Microsoft Office’s most powerful apps Even if you’ve been using Microsoft Office for decades, you know there’s more. And for every insider trick or time-saving tip you’ve picked up over the years, you can be sure there is a veritable fountain of execution and efficiency gems that you never knew existed in these battle-tested core productivity apps. We all know […] READ THE REST