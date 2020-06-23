Watch John Travolta do the Robot in deleted scene from Saturday Night Fever

In this scene cut from the original theatrical release of Saturday Night Fever (1977), watch John Travolta do the Robot to the song "Disco Duck." Our family went to this movie when it was first in theaters but the moment the stripper appeared, my father whisked us right out. (I was 7.) Later, it was re-released as a PG version and not only did we get to see the whole incredible movie but afterward my dad took me to Record Theater to buy the soundtrack on LP. I still have it.
The second scene in the above video is the full "Night Fever" sequence that was edited down in the original cut.
(via r/ObscureMedia)
Disney has just released a first look trailer for the new ‘Hamilton’ film.
Almost Famous (2000) is one of my favorite rock and roll movies of all time. Director and writer Cameron Crowe did a masterful job with his semi-autobiographical story of a young teen music journalist on his first assignment from Rolling Stone in the 1970s. It’s a lovely, funny, and moving film that just feels real. […]
In 1982 during filming for Star Wars Episode VI – Return of the Jedi, Ewok actor Warwick Davis and first assistant director David Tomblin made this mockumentary, “Return of the Ewok,” about how Davis landed the role of Wicket W. Warrick. The film also stars Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, David Prowse, Peter Mayhew, […]
If you create content for the web, you already know it takes time to build websites, write blog posts, create videos, produce graphics, and all the other steps that go into keeping a site healthy and flourishing. But even once all that work is done, there’s a second job that needs doing — and it’s […]
Among Apple’s idiosyncratic quirks is a general discouragement when it comes to attaching peripheral devices. Sure, they aren’t vocally opposed, but through compatibility and other means, they don’t exactly make it easy to sync up your MacBook or iPad with all the various extra devices and formats you may need to access. A MacBook itself […]
If your mother has been screaming at you for years to sit up straight, it might be time to finally take her advice. That’s because bad posture does more than make you look like a slob at the dinner table. It creates muscle imbalances, puts added wear and tear on your spine, impacts your flexibility, […]