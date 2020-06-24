Colbert interviews Bolton

Stephen Colbert interviewed former National Security advisor John Bolton on The Late Show last night to talk about Bolton's new book, The Room Where It Happened.

Colbert asked Bolton why he even considered working for Trump, and Bolton said "Because I couldn't believe it was that bad."

Colbert snapped back, "But you're an international negotiator! How could you be naive? You've dealt with the worst people in the world."

Image: YouTube