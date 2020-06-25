What does 👁👄👁 mean?

Glad you asked.

It is what it is.

It is the emoji portmanteau of our time, in the year 2020, first spawned on Tiktok. Two eyes with agape lips between, which together in this particular order express some combination of surprise, shock, anger or disgust.

Or something.

Some are saying it is related to this video.

Or not.

Whatever.

it is what it is 👁👄👁.fmhttps://t.co/yE1hSez2l3 — st. (@seyitaylor) June 26, 2020