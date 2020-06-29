/ Mark Frauenfelder / 11:37 am Mon Jun 29, 2020

Man learns tech support scammer's real name

Scambuster Jim Browning got access to a tech support scammer's computer and was able to find out his real name and monitor his communications with his boss and colleagues. He spooked them so much that it looks like they shut down operations, at least temporarily. I love Browning's laconic, bored-sounding voice as he talks to the increasingly panicked scammer.