Short documentary about Kharkovchanka, huge Antarctic off-road vehicles made by the Soviets

I was thinking of picking up an old Hilux but one of these will do.

Calum G: "Russia's Colossal Antarctic Cruisers which have been continuously operating in some of the most extreme environments on Earth for over 50 years. Produced in Kharkiv, Ukrainian Soviet Socialistic Republic and originally operated by USSR, the 'Харьковчанка' (literally 'Kharkiv Women'), these amazing Snow Cruisers were built in the late 1950s and featured everything a polar explorer could need in the field. In their half-century mission, they have crossed thousands of miles on Antarctic Ice, visited the South Pole, the pole of inaccessibility as well the dozens of outposts and research stations on the continent."

Calum uses YouTube's "chapters" feature very well (click through to see them). I hope all documentarians there follow suit.