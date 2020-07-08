Tech CEO in racist restaurant rant

Tech CEO Michael Lofthouse was identified Tuesday as the man filmed directing racial abuse at diners in a restaurant in Carmel Valley, California, last weekend: “You need to leave! Fucking Asian piece of shit!”
Lofthouse, CEO of San Francisco cloud computing company Solid8, was immediately kicked out of the restaurant by staff. The video, apparently shot by someone in the group he was berating, begins with someone asking him to repeat something he'd just said. He demurs at first, but ultimately cannot help himself.
Jordan Chan writes that she was with her family celebrating her aunt's birthday at Bernardus restaurant when Lofthouse began pestering them with abuse. In the video, Lofthouse raises his middle finger while someone off-screen tells him "you need to leave."
“Trump's gonna fuck you,” Lofthouse lobs back. “You fuckers need to leave. You need to leave! Fucking Asian piece of shit!”
“No, you do not talk to our guests like that," the staffer yells. "Get out of here."
“Who are these fuckers?” Lofthouse says.
“They’re valued guests,” the server replies.
❗️❗️❗️SHARE THIS POST❗️❗️❗️ Trigger warning: Racism, Vulgar Language (FYI he had a LOT more to say after I stopped recording) This is the face of the man who relentlessly harassed my family and I completely UNPROVOKED, UNWARRANTED, and UNCONSCIONABLE. We were celebrating my tita’s birthday, literally just singing happy birthday to her and taking pictures, when this white supremacist starts yelling disgusting racist remarks at us. (“Fuck you Asians” “Go back to whatever fucking Asian country you’re from” “You don’t belong here”) It is no coincidence that this man has the audacity to showcase such blatant racism on the 4th of July. White supremacy has a notorious habit of masquerading as patriotism! The fact that Donald Trump is our president (i.e. THE MOST POWERFUL MAN IN THE WORLD) gives racists a platform and amplifies voices of hate. The surfacing of racists is so prevalent right now, even in such an ethnically/culturally diverse and liberal state like California, because Trump HIMSELF uses his position to incite racial tension and to promote aggression towards POC, foreigners, and immigrants. We need change! PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE VOTE THIS UPCOMING RE-ELECTION. PROTECT ALL PEOPLE REGARDLESS OF SKIN COLOR AND ETHNIC ORIGIN. ✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿
Lofthouse apologized after his identity was revealed.
"My behavior in the video is appalling. This was clearly a moment where I lost control and made incredibly hurtful and divisive comments," he said. "I would like to deeply apologize to the Chan family. I can only imagine the stress and pain they feel."
Lofthouse added that he will take the time to reflect on his actions and "work to better understand the inequality that so many of those around me face every day."