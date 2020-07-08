Tech CEO in racist restaurant rant

Tech CEO Michael Lofthouse was identified Tuesday as the man filmed directing racial abuse at diners in a restaurant in Carmel Valley, California, last weekend: “You need to leave! Fucking Asian piece of shit!”

Lofthouse, CEO of San Francisco cloud computing company Solid8, was immediately kicked out of the restaurant by staff. The video, apparently shot by someone in the group he was berating, begins with someone asking him to repeat something he'd just said. He demurs at first, but ultimately cannot help himself.

Jordan Chan writes that she was with her family celebrating her aunt's birthday at Bernardus restaurant when Lofthouse began pestering them with abuse. In the video, Lofthouse raises his middle finger while someone off-screen tells him "you need to leave."

“Trump's gonna fuck you,” Lofthouse lobs back. “You fuckers need to leave. You need to leave! Fucking Asian piece of shit!”

“No, you do not talk to our guests like that," the staffer yells. "Get out of here."

“Who are these fuckers?” Lofthouse says.

“They’re valued guests,” the server replies.

Lofthouse apologized after his identity was revealed.