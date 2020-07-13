Blinfolded, Big Wendy makes a portrait of Erno Rubik with tactile Rubik's Cubes

I had no idea there was such a thing as tactile Rubik's Cubes. Here's Big Wendy, an accomplished Rubik's Cube artist, making a portrait of Rubik's Cube inventor Erno Rubik using 400 tactile cubes while blindfolded. She says, "The actual portrait took me around 7 hours to finish and the prep took around 3."

