NPR examines centuries of policing against racial minorities in America

Black Americans being victimized and killed by the police is an epidemic. A truth many Americans are acknowledging since the murder of George Floyd, as protests have occurred in all fifty states calling for justice on his behalf. But this tension between African American communities and the police has existed for centuries. This week, the origins of American policing and how those origins put violent control of Black Americans at the heart of the system.

As part of NPR's Throughline podcast episode on the history of racialized policing in America , they created a brief overview with Harvard historian Khalil Gibran Muhammad.

