Miniature trebuchet

"I believe I have created one of the smallest working miniature trebuchets I have ever seen," writes Alex Presle. "It launches items up to 10 ft!"
The model, which Presle sells directly on Amazon, measures 4.9 inches by 3.75 inches and is 3 inches tall at rest, weighs half a pound, and is designed to be easy to assemble.
It's a well-designed and crafted mechanical toy; great to display basic principle of mechanical energy; fantastic gift for people you love. Many people bought this machine as gift to families, fathers, teachers, friends, boyfriends and very rarely will this machine fail to cheer them up!
It's made of aluminum, except for the steel counterweight. Here's video of it in action:
