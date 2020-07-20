Doom running in task manager with each CPU core as a pixel, supposedly

In this footage, a supercomputer's CPU cores -- nearly 900 of them -- are neatly lined up in the Task Manager. The Doom logo appears, generated by code that targets each core. Then Doom itself plays, each "pixel" generated by thrashing a core with just the right amount of busy work.

Max Holt:

Finally got it working and looking decent! But can it run Crysis?... Done by taking the original pixels, then parsing to black and white and scaling down to 56x32 pixels. I spent quite a lot of time finding a good function to scale the brightness to try to make the contrast good.

An amazing illustration of how much power modern computers have.

UPDATE: A redditeur makes a convincing claim this and other videos like it are fake: