Before he became an angry Twitter troll, Chuck Woolery was in a groovy psychedelic pop duo

Chuck Woolery is best known for being the host of The Love Connection, a dating game show that ran from 1983 to 1994. In recent years he forged his reputation as a far-right Twitter troll who argued that scientists and epidemiologists were part of a conspiracy to hype the dangers of Covid-19 as a way to make Trump look bad. He quit Twitter soon after his son sadly contracted the virus. But I just learned that in the late 1960s Woolery was a founding member of The Avant-Garde, a psychedelic pop group that released three singles, including "Naturally Stoned" (1968), which reached number 40 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Above, The Avant-Garde lip-syncs "Naturally Stoned" on Playboy After Dark.
If you enjoy the outdoors, you know that it’s not necessarily any scarier at night than it is during the day. But it sure can seem that way when you’re using a traditional flashlight that effectively gives you tunnel vision: You see just the spot where you aim and nothing else. That’s why the H2 Headlamp […]
If your company makes it out of this COVID 19-fueled nightmare one day, you may well have the cloud to thank for part of that. A survey found that almost 40 percent of companies have used cloud technology to scale infrastructure to better help them meet demand and control costs brought on by virus-driven changes. […]
We’re a latest and greatest kind of culture. We want the newest, shiniest, fastest piece of tech in existence — and many are willing to pay top dollar for the privilege of saying no one owns one better. The reality is that life at the tech pinnacle is incredibly fleeting. Within months, sometimes weeks, even […]