Before he became an angry Twitter troll, Chuck Woolery was in a groovy psychedelic pop duo

Chuck Woolery is best known for being the host of The Love Connection, a dating game show that ran from 1983 to 1994. In recent years he forged his reputation as a far-right Twitter troll who argued that scientists and epidemiologists were part of a conspiracy to hype the dangers of Covid-19 as a way to make Trump look bad. He quit Twitter soon after his son sadly contracted the virus. But I just learned that in the late 1960s Woolery was a founding member of The Avant-Garde, a psychedelic pop group that released three singles, including "Naturally Stoned" (1968), which reached number 40 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Above, The Avant-Garde lip-syncs "Naturally Stoned" on Playboy After Dark.

Here's "Yellow Beads" (1967):

and "Fly With Me! (1968)"

[via r/ObscureMedia]