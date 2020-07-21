Hacker explains one concept in 5 levels of difficulty

What is computer hacking? In this Wired video, computer security researcher and hacker Samy Kamkar explains the concept to five people, starting with a bright 9-year-old child, then a 13-year-old, then a computer science college major, then a computer science PhD student, and finally an assistant professor.

Spanish politicians hacked, Spain has been NSO Group client for 5 years: Report The mobile phones of a number of politicians in Spain, including the president of Catalonia’s parliament, were recently hacked. The government of Spain has been an NSO customer since 2015, reports Motherboard on Tuesday. NSO Group is an Israeli company that sells surveillance and hacking tools to governments around the world. READ THE REST

With this training, you’ll learn the ins & outs of AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, & CompTIA If your company makes it out of this COVID 19-fueled nightmare one day, you may well have the cloud to thank for part of that. A survey found that almost 40 percent of companies have used cloud technology to scale infrastructure to better help them meet demand and control costs brought on by virus-driven changes. […] READ THE REST

Get a fully refurbished and certified Dell desktop computer at a huge savings We’re a latest and greatest kind of culture. We want the newest, shiniest, fastest piece of tech in existence — and many are willing to pay top dollar for the privilege of saying no one owns one better. The reality is that life at the tech pinnacle is incredibly fleeting. Within months, sometimes weeks, even […] READ THE REST