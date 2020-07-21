/ Mark Frauenfelder / 8:51 am Tue Jul 21, 2020

Hacker explains one concept in 5 levels of difficulty

What is computer hacking? In this Wired video, computer security researcher and hacker Samy Kamkar explains the concept to five people, starting with a bright 9-year-old child, then a 13-year-old,  then a computer science college major,  then a computer science PhD student,  and finally an assistant professor.