This updated title sequence for 'The Conversation' is a great homage

Francis Ford Coppola's 1974 classic gets a moody and modern title sequence in F.D. Lazzari's tribute. Lots of great colseups of tjhe vintage analog tech that was state of the art at the time of filming.

The original titles for comparison, which feature a cacophany of sounds as the camera slowly pushes in from a large crowd to the main characters:

Fun fact, The Conversation was the best film about audio surveillance until the 1981 film Blow Out, and the reigning champ is the 2006 drama The Lives of Others. OK, maybe not a fact, but certainly an opinion.

Image: YouTube / F.D. Lazzari