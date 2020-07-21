This updated title sequence for 'The Conversation' is a great homage

Francis Ford Coppola's 1974 classic gets a moody and modern title sequence in F.D. Lazzari's tribute. Lots of great colseups of tjhe vintage analog tech that was state of the art at the time of filming.
The original titles for comparison, which feature a cacophany of sounds as the camera slowly pushes in from a large crowd to the main characters:
Fun fact, The Conversation was the best film about audio surveillance until the 1981 film Blow Out, and the reigning champ is the 2006 drama The Lives of Others. OK, maybe not a fact, but certainly an opinion.
Southland Tales has long occupied a special place in my heart. The only thing I knew about it was that it was written and directed by Richard Kelly, the guy who made Donnie Darko, and starred my cousin’s former high school baseball teammate, the Rock, in a dramatic role. So I ordered it on Netflix […]
Place a higher bid, Dave. This “nearly complete” spacesuit from Stanley Kubrick’s seminal space opera 2001: A Space Odyssey is currently up for auction. Starting bid is $50,000 and it’s expected to go as high as $300,000. From the Julien’s Auctions description: The spacesuit is an amalgamation of components worn by different actors and in […]
Legendary comedian, actor, writer, and director Carl Reiner has died at age 98. Reiner is best known for performing with Sid Caesar and Imogene Coca on the 1950s TV variety program Your Show of Shows and later creating The Dick Van Dyke Show. He also directed George Burns in the classic “Oh God!” (1977), Steve […]
