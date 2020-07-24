Watch the trailer for "elevated" slasher horror film, Random Acts of Violence

Directed by and starring Canadian actor Jay Baruchel (Goon, This Is The End, How To Train Your Dragon), Random Acts of Violence is based on the 2010 comic of the same name by Jimmy Palmiotti.

Comic book creator Todd Walkley (Jesse Williams), his wife Kathy (Jordana Brewster), assistant Aurora (Niamh Wilson) and best friend, Hard Calibre Comics owner Ezra (Jay Baruchel), embark upon a road trip from Toronto to NYC comic con and bad things start to happen. People start getting killed. It soon becomes clear that a crazed fan is using Todd’s “SLASHERMAN” comic as inspiration for the killings and as the bodies pile up, and Todd’s friends and family become victims themselves, Todd will be forced to take artistic responsibility...

The film will be available in theatres and digital platforms in Canada on July 31st, and on 20th August 2020 in the UK/US via Shudder.