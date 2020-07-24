Watch the trailer for "elevated" slasher horror film, Random Acts of Violence

Comic book creator Todd Walkley (Jesse Williams), his wife Kathy (Jordana Brewster), assistant Aurora (Niamh Wilson) and best friend, Hard Calibre Comics owner Ezra (Jay Baruchel), embark upon a road trip from Toronto to NYC comic con and bad things start to happen. People start getting killed. It soon becomes clear that a crazed fan is using Todd’s “SLASHERMAN” comic as inspiration for the killings and as the bodies pile up, and Todd’s friends and family become victims themselves, Todd will be forced to take artistic responsibility...
The film will be available in theatres and digital platforms in Canada on July 31st, and on 20th August 2020 in the UK/US via Shudder.
Taron Egerton will star in a forthcoming Tetris movie, reports Movieweb’s Ryan Scott. Egerton will star as Henk Rogers, who commercialized the game in the west along with creator Alexei Pajitnov. No news on who will play the Russian game designer himself. When the idea of a Tetris movie was floated several years back, it […]
Word to your mother. Vanilla Ice, the oft-mocked 1990s rapper best known for “Ice Ice Baby” (above), is getting his own biopic starring Dave Franco (Scrubs, The Disaster Artist) playing Ice, real name Rob Van Winkle. Franco spoke about the film for the first time in Insider: “We have been in development for a while […]
Francis Ford Coppola’s 1974 classic gets a moody and modern title sequence in F.D. Lazzari’s tribute. Lots of great colseups of tjhe vintage analog tech that was state of the art at the time of filming.
