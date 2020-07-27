/ Mark Frauenfelder / 9:03 am Mon Jul 27, 2020

Google announces it will keep its workers at home until at least next summer

Image: Depositphotos

Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced that his employees we'll work from home until at least next July, reports The Wall Street Journal. According to Reuters, "Google had earlier said it would begin reopening more offices globally as early as June this year, but most Google employees would likely work from home until the end of this year."