Google announces it will keep its workers at home until at least next summer

Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced that his employees we'll work from home until at least next July, reports The Wall Street Journal. According to Reuters, "Google had earlier said it would begin reopening more offices globally as early as June this year, but most Google employees would likely work from home until the end of this year."

Sinclair Broadcasting aired a follow-up to the debunked "Plandemic" conspiracy theory Sinclair Broadcasting, the massively influential right-wing media conglomerate that cleverly buys up TV stations in local markets in order to push conservative propaganda, plans to push a national news segment featuring a video with Judy Mikovits, the woman behind the quickly-popularized but swiftly-debunked Plandemic YouTube conspiracy theory. Media Matters was first to report: Baseless conspiracy theories […] READ THE REST

Trend: Matchy-matchy mask/apparel combos This apparel company is ON IT. They’ve shipped a matching mask with each of their tops. This photo was taken in Be’er Sheva, Israel, but I believe that “LOOK” is an American brand. A quick search reveals that match-matchy masks are a popular 2020 fashion trend. photo by Bruria Efune, used with permission READ THE REST

The LastSwab will keep you from throwing away hundreds of cotton swabs every year You sort out your recycling. You don’t use plastic bottles anymore. And you’ve even gone paperless, right down to using the canvas shopping bag at the grocery store. But even if you’re trying to be ultra-vigilant to the environmental impact you make on our planet, there are bound to be some blind spots in that […] READ THE REST

These Handmade Custom Bobbleheads Could Be The Best Gift You Give This Year When you used to walk through any office you would likely spot a few bobbleheads. These wobbly figurines are great fun to have around, although most celebrate people we will never meet. For something a little more personal, try Handmade Custom Bobbleheads. These mini caricatures are sculpted and painted by skilled artisans, based on any photo […] READ THE REST